Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham urged the U.S. attorney general to declassify a number of documents in connection to the inspector general’s probe of the Justice Department and FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

The South Carolina Republican asked Attorney General William Barr to release documents concerning Carter Page and George Papadopoulos, both of whom served as foreign policy advisers to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and were caught up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Mr. Graham also asked for communications between FBI and Justice Department officials discussing the credibility of Christopher Steele, who authored the unverified dossier and made contact with the press.

“In order for the Inspector General to be able to present the most complete results of his investigation into Congress and the American people, certain documents will need to be declassified and released to the public,” Mr. Graham wrote in his letter.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz began his review in March 2018 of the FBI and Justice Department’s interactions with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, analyzing whether the conduct complied with the law.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.