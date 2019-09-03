PHOENIX (AP) - An 18-year-old Islamic State follower who was shot after throwing rocks at and wielding a knife toward a police officer in metro Phoenix is asking a judge to reduce his $500,000 bond or release him from jail with electronic monitoring.

A lawyer representing Ismail Hamed says his client’s bond was more than necessary to assure his presence at court hearings.

Hamed has been jailed since his Jan. 8 arrest in Fountain Hills.

Before the attack, Hamed told a 911 operator that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, was armed with rocks and a knife, and wanted to meet with an officer.

He said he wanted to protest suffering in the Middle East.

Hamed, who survived his injuries, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and terrorism charges.

