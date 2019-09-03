ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that accused a Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputy of using excessive force in the shooting death of an Albuquerque man.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that while the judge ruled sanctions against deputy Charles Coggins were not merited, he found detectives’ investigation into the shooting was inadequate.

A wrongful death lawsuit in the shooting was previously settled for $130,000 in state court.

Authorities say Coggins shot Miguel Gonzalez the morning of July 4, 2017, after seeing him in a vehicle with a stolen license plate, which prompted a chase.

Coggins says he opened fire when Gonzalez raised his arm, saying “get back or I’ll shoot.”

An attorney for the mother of Gonzalez’s children raised concerns about multiple factors, including Coggins‘ belt tape. He says he couldn’t make it work in time.

