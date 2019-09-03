LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Jury selection is set to begin for the murder trial of an Ohio woman accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter.

Attorneys will question potential jurors about their knowledge and opinions on the high-profile case of 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson.

Warren County Judge Donald Oda II has said he expects an initial jury pool of 70 people Tuesday.

The former high school cheerleader pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of her baby. The remains were found in July 2017 in her family’s backyard in the southwest Ohio village of Carlisle.

A lawyer for Richardson has said the baby was stillborn.

Richardson’s attorneys sought to move the trial, but Oda twice rejected those motions.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

