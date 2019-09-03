FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Franklin and two police officers he accuses of “violently” arresting him over minor traffic violations last year.

The Tennessean reports Timothy Hamilton says officers Nicholas Smith and Tyler Wiggers told him his window tint was too dark, he had parked illegally and had made an illegal turn.

It says the officers grabbed Hamilton by his arms and slammed him onto the hood of his car before arresting him. All of Hamilton’s charges, including resisting a stop, halt and frisk, were dismissed.

Franklin City Spokeswoman Monique McCollough says the city hadn’t been served as of Friday.

