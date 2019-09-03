NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The U.S. military is taking precautions as Hurricane Dorian threatens ships and planes based on Virginia’s coast.

U.S. Air Force Col. David Lopez said in a statement Tuesday that F-22 Raptor fighter jets and T-38 Talon training planes will leave Langley Air Force Base in Hampton. The planes will fly to the Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base outside Columbus, Ohio.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy is ordering ships on Virginia’s coast to prepare to leave if necessary.

Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis said in a statement that ships at the world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk and other nearby installations will be ready to depart within 24 hours.

By heading out to sea, the ships will better protect themselves and reduce significant potential damage to piers, airplanes and other pieces of infrastructure.

