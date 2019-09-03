PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say the wounding of a man at an Oregon house was the third shooting in a week at the same location.

KGW-TV reported Sunday that the man checked himself into a Portland hospital with a gunshot wound Sept. 1.

The Portland Police Bureau says no one was hurt when shots were fired into the home Aug. 31.

Police say officers also responded to a report of a shooting at the house Aug. 27, but found no victims.

Authorities say the man shot Sept. 1 was interviewed at the hospital and the investigation led to the house.

Police say all the shootings are related to the same home, but could not identify shooters or targets of the attacks.

Neighbors say there was gun violence on the street earlier this year.

