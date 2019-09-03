WASHINGTON (AP) - Facebook says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be violating the company’s rules if agents create fake profiles to monitor the social media of foreigners seeking to enter the country.

Facebook says it prohibits fake accounts and will “act” on any it finds that violate that policy.

The company made the announcement Tuesday following an Associated Press report Friday that Homeland Security had authorized its agents to use fake social media accounts in a reversal of a previous ban on the practice.

Homeland Security said fake accounts would make it easier for agents reviewing visa and citizenship applications to search for fraud or security threats.

The plan would also be a violation of Twitter’s rules. Twitter says it’s still reviewing the new Homeland Security policy.

