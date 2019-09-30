ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police are investigating a house party shooting that has left one person dead.
The shooting occurred early Sunday around 1 a.m.
Police Sgt. Tanner Tixier says officers responded after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots fired.
Tixier says officers did not find any victims but there were bullet casings outside.
A shooting victim showed up at a hospital a short time later.
Tixier says the victim died but did not release any additional information.
Albuquerque TV stations report that family members of the victim say he was a student at Sandia High School attending a homecoming party.
