Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Sunday scolded President Trump for retweeting a “beyond repugnant” warning that if the president were impeached, it would cause a second Civil War.

The president retweeted Pastor Robert Jeffress, who said on Fox News: “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.”

Mr. Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, replied: “I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump. I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant.”

Mr. Kinzinger’s reply comes as House Democrats have ramped up an impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump following a whistleblower complaint.

In the complaint, the whistleblower claims that Mr. Trump urged Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential front-runner Joseph R. Biden, the former vice president, and his son Hunter. The complaint also alleges that Mr. Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine as leverage.

Mr. Trump denied the accusations and released the call transcript in response.

A new CBS News poll found that a slim majority of Americans support impeachment at 55%, while 45% disapprove.

