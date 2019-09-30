TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State University police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the Tempe campus.

Campus police say the incident happened Sunday around 7:50 p.m. in a car in the parking lot.

The suspect, who the victim met on social media, was giving her a ride.

The victim reported that she fell asleep. She then woke up to the man choking and sexually assaulting her.

Police say she was able to escape from the car. She told her friends and then told police.

The suspect is described as white, 5-foot-10, thin and having blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and driving a mid-sized SUV.

The incident comes two weeks after a woman was sexually assaulted inside an ASU residence hall.

