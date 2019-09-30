Sen. Bernard Sanders on Monday announced a plan to impose an additional tax on companies that pay their CEOs more than 50 times what they pay a median company employee.

“The American people are sick and tired of corporate CEOs who now make 300 times more than their average employees, while they give themselves huge bonuses and cut back on the healthcare and pension benefits of their employees,” said Mr. Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Under the plan, a company that pays their CEO more than 50 times the salary of what a median employee makes would pay an additional half-percentage point in corporate taxes, if the ratio is “not more than” 100-to-1.

The tax gradually ratchets up to an additional 5 percentage points for companies with a ratio of more than 500-to-1, and would apply to all publicly and privately held corporations with annual revenue of more than $100 million.

“At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, the American people are demanding that large, profitable corporations pay their fair share of taxes,” the Vermont senator said. “It is time to send a message to corporate America: If you do not end your greed and corruption, we will end it for you.”

The ratio would be based on the highest-paid employee if the CEO isn’t the person who makes the most money at the company.

The Sanders campaign estimated that the plan would raise an estimated $150 billion over the next decade, and said the money would be used to fund Mr. Sanders‘ plan to eliminate medical debt.

Mr. Sanders has made corporate greed and wealth inequality key themes of his 2020 bid for the White House. Those messages have also been championed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has caught or passed Mr. Sanders in some recent polling.

