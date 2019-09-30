The presidential campaign of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is demanding that major television networks stop booking Trump defender Rudolph W. Giuliani, saying the former New York mayor is spreading false information about Biden connections to Ukraine and China.

The campaign said it is “no longer enough” that reporters fact check Mr. Giuliani’s statements in real time.

“We write to demand that in service to the facts, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative,” the campaign wrote in a letter to news executives and journalists at outlets such as CNN, Fox News, and NBC News, dated Sept. 29 and obtained by Politico.

Mr. Giuliani has emerged as a leading critic of Mr. Biden and has raised questions about the business connections his son, Hunter Biden, has had in Ukraine and China.

A whistleblower complaint that helped spark House Democrats’ impeachment push said Mr. Giuliani is a “central figure” in Mr. Trump’s alleged pressuring of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Mr. Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Giuliani said the letter is proof that the Bidens are “rattled.”

“Think of the Biden arrogance and entitlement to protection,” Mr. Giuliani said on Twitter late Sunday. “They believe they own the media, and they are demanding that they silence me. They know I have incriminating facts, not hearsay, because they know what they did in selling Joe’s office to a Ukrainian crook.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.