Rep. Chris Collins of New York is expected this week to plead guilty to federal insider trading charges.

Mr. Collins had pleaded not guilty, but he has a change-of-plea hearing scheduled Tuesday in New York, according to various news reports.

Mr. Collins was the first Republican in Congress to endorse President Trump’s 2016 campaign. He won reelection last fall in New York’s 27th Congressional District while under indictment.

Mr. Collins was accused of using his position on the board of a pharmaceutical company to alert his son to impending bad news about a drug trial, allowing his son and others to sell hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of shares.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.