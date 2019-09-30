MONUMENT, Colo. (AP) - Colorado police have killed a man who was shooting at pedestrians, passing cars and police with what a witness says was a BB gun.

Crystina Page says her son, David Page, was the man who was killed after a standoff with law enforcement in Monument Sunday.

An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office official has confirmed a person was shot by an officer at an apartment, but did not say whether a Monument officer or a sheriff’s deputy shot the man.

Neighbors say Monument police vehicles were hit after they arrived around 4:30 p.m.

A man says his truck was struck with a pellet and he saw what he believed to be a BB gun extending from a window.

Officials say the Colorado Springs Police Department will investigate.

