Sen. Cory A. Booker on Monday said he hit his goal of raising $1.7 million in 10 days that his campaign had cast as an existential marker for his White House hopes.

“We blew past it last night — it’s been the best sort of period of fundraising we’ve had for the campaign,” the New Jersey Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day.” “We owe a lot of gratitude to the tens of thousands of people who came forward to empower us to be in a position to continue in this campaign and grow in this campaign.”

He said he hopes to “run through the tape” of the Sept. 30 end-of-quarter fundraising deadline and raise $2 million over the time period.

Mr. Booker’s campaign said they crossed the $1.7 million threshold just after 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday evening and had raised about $1.78 million as of 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Booker campaign manager Addisu Demissie had warned that if the campaign didn’t raise $1.7 million in 10 days to close out the fundraising period, there would not be a “legitimate long-term path forward.”

On Sunday, Mr. Demissie said the campaign had also hit the 165,000 unique donor threshold that candidates need to qualify for the Democratic National Committee’s November debate.

Candidates also have to register 3% support in at least four national or early state polls, or hit 5% support in two single-state polls, to qualify for November’s debate.

