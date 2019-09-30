Eugene Scalia, one of the sons of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, was sworn in as President Trump’s labor secretary Monday in front of his large family.

Vice President Mike Pence delivered the oath of office while Mr. Scalia’s wife, Patricia, and six children looked on from behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

Free-market advocates cheered Mr. Scalia’s confirmation by the GOP-led Senate last week, 53 votes to 44, over the objections of Democrats.

Mr. Trump marveled at the crowd Mr. Scalia brought with him — his mother, Maureen, and many of his siblings attended the ceremony, too.

“Very impressive,” Mr. Trump said. “That’s a great family.”

Mr. Scalia said it was an honor to join the administration and thanked Mr. Trump for his commitment to workers and the “kindness” he showed his mother after the death of Justice Scalia in February 2016.

Mr. Scalia was tapped for the job after Alex Acosta stepped down in July amid questions over the Florida plea deal he extended to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2008.

Epstein faced new sex-trafficking charges this year, though he killed himself while detained in a New York jail.

Mr. Scalia was most recently a partner in the Washington law office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. He’d been picked by President George W. Bush in 2001 to be the labor department’s solicitor.

The Democratic-controlled Senate refused to confirm him, though he got the job later for a time under a recess appointment.

