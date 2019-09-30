HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two teens at knifepoint, a news report said.

Oran Charles Kita, 40, was sentenced in Hilo Circuit Court Monday, The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday.

Kita pleaded guilty in July to 15 counts of first-degree sexual assault, seven counts of third-degree sexual assault, two counts each of kidnapping and terroristic threatening, and one count of simple marijuana possession.

The female victims were 19 and 17 at the time of the December 2015 attack while they were hiking near Hilo on the Big Island, authorities said.

The teens told police Kita offered to show them a nearby waterfall and then led them to a remote area, where he brandished a knife and assaulted them.

Kita was already wanted on an unrelated felony marijuana cultivation charge when he was arrested the next day. He has been in custody at Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo since his arrest and will receive credit for time served, authorities said.

Judge Greg Nakamura handed down the sentence as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

In return for Kita’s guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to not seek extended terms of imprisonment for the 15 Class A felony charges that could have subjected Kita to a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors also agreed to not seek consecutive terms that could have produced a sentence of more than 365 years in prison.

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/

