Media attention will intensify on Hillary Clinton on Tuesday. The former first lady, senator, secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate is ready for another round in the public arena. She has a new book arriving, written with the help of a very close relative. Behold. Here comes “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” — all 464 pages of it.

Indeed, the new book of essays now landing on the shelves is written by Mrs. Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton, is published by Simon & Schuster. Some informed observers speculate the book could be yet another indicator — along with increased public appearances and commentary — that Mrs. Clinton pines for a political comeback.

What kind of comeback? Oh, maybe the bumper stickers will read BIDEN/CLINTON 2020, WARREN/CLINTON 2020 — or even CLINTON/CLINTON 2020. Who the heck knows?

“Word on the political street now is the rumbling that the impeachment probe launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may be the crack that opens the door for another presidential run by Hillary Clinton. This time, the thinking goes, Hillary would be running with vindication that the 2016 election was ‘stolen’ from her and she can ascend in 2020 to reclaim the mantle for her party and the majority of the country that voted for her,” writes Nate Ashworth, editor in chief of Election Central.

“Clinton’s sallies against Trump raise a key question: is she gunning for a rematch in 2020?” asks The National Interest.

Indeed. Mrs. Clinton certainly sounds like a candidate, backing the impeachment inquiry against President Trump with gusto.

“There should be an impeachment inquiry opened. And I think, sadly, there are a number of grounds. But this one is incredibly troubling. The most outrageously false things were said about me. And unfortunately, enough people believed them,” Mrs. Clinton told CBS on Sunday.

“This is an effort to sow these falsehoods against Joe Biden. And I don’t care if you’re for the Democrats or you’re a Republican, when the president of the United States, who has taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, uses his position to in effect extort a foreign government for his political purposes, I think that is very much what the founders worried about in high crimes and misdemeanors,” she declared.

“The president is a corrupt human tornado,” Mr. Clinton noted in a follow-up tweet.

But back to the new book for a moment, which will likely rocket toward No. 1 in the next 24 hours.

“If history shows one thing, it’s that the world needs gutsy women,” says co-author Chelsea, who is vice chair of the Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Foundation.

AL FRANKEN RETURNS TO THE AIRWAVES

Former Sen. Al Franken has quietly returned to the airwaves with a one-hour live radio show that premiered Saturday on SiriusXM Progress channel 127. “The Al Franken Show” is now a reality.

“Listeners can expect a mix of guests from my comedian friends like Chris Rock, to my political pals like former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, to policy experts on the issues in play in 2020. When I’m interviewing Harry or former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, I’ll be the funny one. When I interview Rock or Patton Oswalt, I’ll be the one who served eight-and-a-half years in the Senate,” Mr. Franken says.

Of note: he will join the SiriusXM Progress team for special coverage of the 2020 elections, including presidential debates, primaries, and election night.

TOM STEYER TURNS TO FOX NEWS

Could the fact that Fox News is the most-watched cable network of all have something to do with it? Well, yes. But there’s much more at work here. Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has launched Talk to Trump, a new ad campaign that asks voters to submit 25-second videos of themselves talking directly to President Trump. The organizers envision that voters will discuss their concerns and his failures.

“Some of the videos will air as television ads in the coming weeks on ‘Fox & Friends,’ a place Trump is likely to see them. The ad campaign gives the American public a chance to raise their voices and tell Donald Trump exactly what matters most to them, and how much he has failed them as president,” Mr. Steyer’s campaign advises.

Interesting. But Mr. Trump’s fans may want to submit a video or two as well. The videos can be uploaded directly at the candidate’s website, or emailed to [email protected]

MEANWHILE ON CAMPUS

“The vast majority of Republican college students compared to a small number of Democratic college students say they are very proud to be an American,” says a new College Fix survey of 1,000 college students released Monday.

“The vast majority (74%) of Republican college students, compared to a small number of Democratic college students (8%), and less than one-third of independents (30%), said they are very proud to be an American,” the publication reports.

“On the flip side, 2% of Republican college students, compared to 22% of Democratic college students, and 11% of independents, say they are not at all proud to be an American,” the poll said.

“Hell yeah I’m proud. I hit the jackpot being born in America,” commented one student from the University of California at Riverside.

“Most corrupt government in the history of the world,” countered another from Colorado University at Boulder.

POLL DU JOUR

• 50% of Americans say the Republican Party does the best job of protecting the country from international terrorism and military threats; 44% say the Democratic Party does the best job.

• 49% say the Republican Party does the best job keeping the country prosperous; 45% overall say the Democratic Party does the best job.

• 43% overall give the Republican Party a favorable review; 48% give the Democratic Party a favorable review.

Source: A Gallup poll of 1,525 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 3-15 and released Monday.

