Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders are tied atop the 2020 Democratic presidential field in the early state of Nevada, according to a survey released on Sunday.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders of Vermont were both the top choice of 22% of respondents who said they were likely to participate in the state’s Democratic presidential caucus, according to the CNN poll.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was next at 18%, followed by Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California at 5%.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer were next at 4% apiece, and were followed by entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3% and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey at 2%. No other candidate topped 1%.

Though Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders were tied overall, Mr. Sanders edged the former vice president on who likely caucus-goers thought would do a better job handling health care, climate change, gun policy, the economy and immigration.

But 61% of respondents said it’s more important to them personally that the Democratic Party nominate a presidential candidate with a strong chance of beating President Trump, compared to 32% who said it’s more important that the party nominate a candidate who shares their positions on major issues.

The survey of 324 likely Democratic caucus-goers was conducted from Sept. 22-26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 7.1 percentage points.

