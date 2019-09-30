Public support for impeachment is growing, through still lacks a majority of support, according to the latest polling from Quinnipiac.

In the latest data released on Monday, voters are now virtually split on impeaching President Trump — 47% in favor and 47% against.

However, a small majority of voters are now in support of an impeachment inquiry.

“Following a week when House Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump and more information emerged about the President’s actions regarding Ukraine, public opinion about impeachment is showing a shift,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said in the release.

Last week, Quinnipiac’s numbers showed a large gap, with only 37% in favor and 57% against impeachment.

Opinion amongst Republicans hardly shifted, though Democrats are now virtually united in support and more Independents are shifting towards impeachment.

The explosive allegations that Mr. Trump pressured Ukrainian President Zelensky into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, and attempted to hide it from Congress sparked a surge for impeachment.

Dozens of members from conservative and vulnerable swing districts came forward last week to announce their support for an inquiry or moving straight to impeachment.

As the calls reached a fever pitch within her own party, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched an official impeachment inquiry, with the lead focus being on the Ukraine allegations.

That incident is the linchpin in the shift in public support for impeachment and has captured the attention of a majority of voters.

According to Quinnipiac’s data, 50% of voters believe Mr. Trump was in the wrong during his conversation with Mr. Zelensky, with 87% of that group believing it was seriously wrong. Generally, 52% of voters said asking a foreign leader for help in an election merits impeachment.

Mr. Trump has denied any wrong doing in the incident, arguing that Democrats are contorting the situation to justify their push for impeachment.

The poll was conducted over the weekend, from September 27 through September 29, with more than 1,000 registered voters surveyed. The poll had a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.