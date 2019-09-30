Former Rep. Mark Sanford on Monday said that House Democrats’ impeachment push makes it more difficult for Trump primary challengers to get their message out amid a “circle the wagons” sentiment from the GOP.

“It becomes the giant elephant in the room,” Mr. Sanford said on CNN’s “New Day.” “And all political discussion, if you will, stops.”

Mr. Sanford, who is vying for Republicans’ 2020 presidential nomination, said that substantively he thinks an impeachment inquiry into President Trump is justified.

“Though it may be justified, it will bring tremendous discord within the political system that will then usurp the electoral process that’s now taking place on the Democratic side,” he said.

“On the Republican side, what happens is that people circle the wagons,” he continued. “They feel as if their president is under threat; they circle the wagons that much harder. It makes it that much more difficult to get your word out if you’re a challenger.”

Though recent polling has shown the public increasingly embracing the idea of impeachment, Mr. Sanford predicted that Mr. Trump’s level of support will intensify among diehard supporters.

Jim McLaughlin, a Trump campaign pollster, did predict that the impeachment push will unify Republicans heading into 2020 and consolidate support among Mr. Trump’s backers.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.