MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan judge has found a woman incompetent to stand trial in the July stabbing deaths of a couple.

Friday’s ruling means 39-year-old Monica Bagley of Muskegon will be treated at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

Matt Roberts is chief trial attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office. He says that in 75 percent of cases, those found incompetent eventually become competent for trial following treatment.

MLive.com reports that Bagley faces two counts of open murder in the stabbing deaths of 71-year-old Charles “Chuck” Cooper and his longtime girlfriend, 66-year-old Linda Martin. They were found dead in their Muskegon home on July 14.

Bagley lived near the couple and Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis has said Bagley knew the couple and it’s believed an argument preceded the stabbings.

