Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Citing sources, The Wall Street Journal and CNN reported Mr. Pompeo was part of the call that has ignited an impeachment inquiry into the president.

That call has come under scrutiny after a whistleblower complaint released last week raised questions about the conversation. During the call, Mr. Trump asked his counterpart to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Mr. Trump even offered the assistance of his attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and Attorney General William P. Barr.

Mr. Pompeo was asked about the whistleblower complaint last week and said he had not read it in full. He repeated that he hadn’t seen it during a later interview with ABC News.

On Friday, three Democrat-lead House committees subpoenaed Mr. Pompeo for documents and records related to Ukraine.

