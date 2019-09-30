Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed on Monday that his chamber would hold a trial and vote if the House passed articles of impeachment against President Trump.

“Under the Senate rules, we’re required to take it up if the House does go down that path,” he said on CNBC. “I would have no choice but to take it up. How long you are on it is a different matter, but I would have no choice but to take it up based on a Senate rule on impeachment.”

After infighting within the party over the course to take on impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially launched an impeachment inquiry last week.

She tasked six of her committee chairs to work under an “umbrella approach” to investigate the president, with the main priority for Democrats right now being the incident involving Mr. Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president about former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the current Democratic presidential front-runner, and his son, Hunter.

Most recent counts have more than 200 Democrats in favor of at least starting the inquiry, although they would need at least 218 willing to actually impeach the president to move it through their chamber.

Should the House pass articles of impeachment, the Republican-held Senate would have to hold a trial and vote to effectively impeach Mr. Trump.

