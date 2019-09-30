President Trump welcomed Mark A. Milley, the new chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, by thanking the departing chairman for helping him make the decision to run for president in 2015.

Mr. Trump said he struck up a conversation with Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. at an awards dinner that year, before he announced his candidacy.

The general looked like he was out of “central casting” and noticed Mr. Trump’s interest in the military.

“You really enjoy this, don’t you?” the general said, in Mr. Trump’s recollection.

“I said, ‘Well, I just love our country,’” Mr. Trump replied.

“He was one of the first people I asked. I said, ‘What do you think, do you think I’d have a shot?’” Mr. Trump recalled.

Mr. Trump said the general helped him “form an opinion” and offered information that fueled his push to bolster the military after winning the presidency.

“We’ve never had anything like you have today. When I took over, we were a very depleted military,” Mr. Trump said at a welcome ceremony for Gen. Milley, the 20th chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

Gen. Dunford delivered the oath of office to Gen. Milley from a rainy Summerall Field at the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia.

“If it rains on a big occasion, it brings luck,” Mr. Trump told Gen. Milley. “So Mark, I think you’re gonna be the luckiest general in history.”

Gen. Milley, 61, is a four-star general in the U.S. Army who deployed to combat sites across the world during his distinguished military career. The general thanked his family for the sacrifices they’ve made along his journey and offered a nod to his Princeton hockey team, which had trouble winning any games.

On a serious note, he warned potential enemies that the U.S. military is more prepared than ever.

“We stand ready to keep the peace or, if necessary, win the war,” he said.

The ceremony featured a 19-gun salute and plenty of pomp and circumstance.

Mr. Trump attended the ceremony after tweeting a torrent of attacks on Democrats pursuing impeachment over his interactions with Ukraine. One late Sunday missive quoted Pastor Robert Jeffress as saying Mr. Trump’s removal office would spark a “civil war.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who’s served in the military, scolded the president.

“I have visited nations ravaged by civil war,” he tweeted, tagging Mr. Trump. “I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a president. This is beyond repugnant.”

