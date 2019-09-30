President Trump stepped up his attacks Monday on the anonymous government whistleblower who launched an impeachment inquiry against him, while Democrats and lawyers for the whistleblower say they have “serious concerns” for his personal safety.

“We’re trying to find out the whistleblower,” the president told reporters in the Oval Office. “We’ve got a whistleblower who reports things that were incorrect.”

The whistleblower’s complaint accused Mr. Trump of pressuring Ukraine’s president in a phone call on July 25 to investigate Democratic presidential front-runner Joseph R. Biden, whose son Hunter had a lucrative position with a Ukrainian gas company. Other unidentified government employees reported portions of the private call to the whistleblower, who is believed to be a CIA officer.

The president said his call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect” and that he didn’t pressure him.

“There’s been tremendous corruption [by Democrats], and we’re seeking it,” Mr. Trump said. “But the whistleblower reported a totally different statement. When the whistleblower reported it, he made it sound terrible.”

The whistleblower’s lawyers, responding on Twitter immediately after the president spoke on TV, said their client is entitled to anonymity.

“Law and policy support this and the individual is not to be retaliated against,” tweeted attorney Andrew Bakaj. “Doing so is a violation of federal law.”

His colleague, attorney Mark Said, added on Twitter, “The law is paramount, and there are no exceptions for anyone.”

The president said he’ll keep pushing to uncover evidence of Democrats’ corruption related to the origins of the Russia investigation by the FBI — unfounded allegations that Moscow conspired with the Trump campaign to meddle in the 2016 election. Some of those allegations are believed to have originated in Ukraine.

“There was a lot of corruption having to do with the 2016 election against us,” Mr. Trump said. “And we want to get to the bottom of it, and it’s very important that we do.”

Congressional Democrats say a transcript of the phone call shows that Mr. Trump sought a probe of the Bidens at a time the president was holding up $391 million in military aid for Ukraine.

