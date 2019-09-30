Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Zelensky said Monday Kiev is “open” to investigating 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner Joseph R. Biden and his son, Hunter, but won’t act solely at the request of the United States.

“Our independent law enforcement agencies are ready to investigate any case in which the law has been broken,” Mr. Zelesnky continued.

“We can’t be commanded to do anything. We are an independent country,” he said speaking with journalists at a military event, according to Reuters.

Mr. Zelensky also said Monday that it is unlikely Kiev would release a transcript of the July 25 phone call with President Trump that has sparked an impeachment firestorm in Washington.

“There are certain nuances and things which I think it would be incorrect, even, to publish,” he said, according to the Reuters report.

