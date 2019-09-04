NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a woman stole a diamond ring worth $2,000 from a Costco store and then swapped it out for another valued at $28,000 at a different Costco store.

Izaebela Kolano is facing a theft charge.

Authorities say the 49-year-old Nutley woman stole the first ring Sunday from a Costco in Wayne. She traveled to the other store in Clifton later that day and asked to see the second ring.

Kolano allegedly gave employees there the cheaper ring in return and left the store before workers realized what had happened.

Authorities eventually found Kolano at her home but couldn’t find the ring. They say she eventually admitted to hiding the ring under a rock on a dead end street in nearby Wallington, where officers found it under a fence.

It’s not known if Kolano has retained an attorney.

