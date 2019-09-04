The woman who was sexually assaulted by student athlete Brock Turner has come forward under her real name after four years of going by “Emily Doe” in the infamous Stanford University sexual assault case.

Identified as Chanel Miller by The New York Times, Ms. Miller’s testimony went viral at Turner’s sentencing hearing after her statement was published by Buzzfeed News.

The 2016 sexual-assault case made national headlines after Turner was found guilty of three counts of felony sexual assault — which could have resulted in a 14-year maximum sentence — only to spend a few months behind bars.

At his sentencing, then-Judge Aaron Persky gave Turner six months in county jail, of which he served only three because a prison sentence would have a “severe impact on him.”

The sentence caused a national outcry, which led to Mr. Persky being recalled from the bench in 2018 and then-Gov. Jerry Brown signing a bill requiring mandatory minimums for sexual assault convictions.

The outrage also became part of the bedrock for what would become the #MeToo movement’s and the national discussion it has fostered on sexual violence.

Ms. Miller is releasing a memoir on September 24 titled “Know My Name,” which will detail her assault and the duration and aftermath of the trial, and is promoting her memoir with press engagements, including a scheduled segment on the Sept. 22 edition of “60 Minutes.”

