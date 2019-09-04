TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a former escort convicted of trying to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband.

The court rejected without comment a request from Dalia Dippolito that it review her 2017 conviction and 16-year sentence for soliciting first-degree murder.

The 36-year-old Dippolito was recorded on video and audio in 2009 as she plotted to kill Michael Dippolito. Prosecutors believe she wanted control of the couple’s Palm Beach County town house and his savings. The case gained national attention when it was featured on the TV shows “Cops” and “20/20.”

A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence was thrown out on appeal. A 2016 retrial ended with a hung jury. She is currently held at a women’s prison in central Florida.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.