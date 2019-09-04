President Trump took a pre-emptive swipe Wednesday at the Democratic presidential candidates town-hall event on climate change, predicting that host CNN will ignore eight “facts” about carbon emissions.

First, Mr. Trump tweeted, “Which country has the largest carbon emission reduction? AMERICA!”

The 2017 BP Statistical Review of World Energy states that annual U.S. carbon dioxide emissions have declined by 758 million metric tons since 2005, the largest decline of any country. The U.S. is the largest per-capita carbon emitter.

Second, the president asked, “Who has dumped the most carbon into the air? CHINA!”

Third, he said, “91% of the world’s population are exposed to air pollution above the World Health Organization’s suggested level. NONE ARE IN THE U.S.A.!”

Fourth, Mr. Trump said the U.S. leads the world in energy production and, fifth, it has “the world’s cleanest and safest air and water.”

The sixth issue likely to be ignored, Mr. Trump said, is that “the Democrats’ destructive ‘environmental’ proposals will raise your energy bill and prices at the pump.”

“Don’t the Democrats care about fighting American poverty?” he asked.

Seventh, Mr. Trump tweeted, “The badly flawed Paris Climate Agreement protects the polluters, hurts Americans, and cost a fortune. NOT ON MY WATCH!”

And eighth, Mr. Trump declared, “I want crystal clean water and the cleanest and the purest air on the planet – we’ve now got that!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.