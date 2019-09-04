President Trump said Wednesday he’s not worried about embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying his ally “knows how to win.”

“He’s a friend of mine, and he’s going at it, there’s no question about it,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “Boris knows how to win. Don’t worry about him.”

British lawmakers on Wednesday handed Mr. Johnson his second major defeat in less than 24 hours, voting to advance a bill that would block a “no deal” Brexit sought by the new prime minister.

Mr. Johnson has sacked 21 members of his Conservative Party who voted against him.

