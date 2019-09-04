Greg Craig, former Obama White House counsel, was found not guilty Wednesday of a single charge of lying to the Justice Department.

The verdict was vindication for the top Washington lawyer who advised presidents Clinton and Obama, building a sterling reputation over 50 years as an attorney.

Mr. Craig avoided a maximum potential sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A jury of nine men and three women reached the verdict after four hours of deliberation, evaluating evidence presented during a three-week trial that included 16 prosecution witnesses and five for the defense.

Ultimately, the jury concluded that Mr. Craig did not deceive the Justice Department investigators during a 2013 meeting to discuss his work on a project for the Ukrainian government.

Prosecutors argued Mr. Craig omitted key facts about a 2012 report he prepared as a partner at Skadden Arps evaluating Ukraine’s prosecution of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

The government said Mr. Craig did not disclose his contacts with journalists, including offering The New York Times reporter David Sanger an exclusive story ahead of the report’s release.

Had he disclosed his contacts with Mr. Sanger and others, he would have had to register as a foreign agent, prosecutors said.

That would have required Mr. Craig to reveal embarrassing details about the project, including that he was paid at least $4 million by a Ukrainian oligarch for his work through an offshore bank account.

Prosecutor Fernando Campoamar-Sanchez said during closing arguments Tuesday the revelations would have hampered his prospects for a high-ranking government position.

“His reputation would have been tarnished by it,” he said. “So what did he do? He took a gamble. He gambled that no one would ever learn what he had done. He gambled that the folks in the [Justice Department’s Foreign Agent Registration Act] unit would take his word for it. And they did.”

Defense attorney William Murphy argued that Mr. Craig would not tarnish his sterling reputation for the Ukrainian project. He also cautioned jurors not to be influenced by Mr. Craig’s ties to Paul Manafort.

Manafort, who went on to become then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign manager, landed in prison last year for financial fraud and foreign lobbying violations. His longtime business associate Rick Gates testified against Mr. Craig at the trial.

“Mr. Craig is not the kind of person who would lie to a U.S. government agency, not after a 50-year career based on character and trust,” Mr. Murphy said.

Mr. Craig’s lawyers maintained his contact with Sanger was to correct misrepresentations about the report by Manafort and others.

They emphasized that this work was done to counter efforts to spin the report as vindication for Ukraine.

“Mr. Craig did not bill a single hour for” time spent talking to journalists, Mr. Murphy said. “There is not a nickel’s worth of time.”

Mr. Craig is the only Democrat to be indicted in a case stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. The case was brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington and did not touch on Mr. Mueller’s inquiry into election interference.

