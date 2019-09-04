An emerging new narrative cautions the Democratic Party that they must win back the “working class” who fled to President Trump and his vow to make America great again. Yes, this is obvious advice for the Democratic hopefuls, now careening down the campaign trail with much bluster.

“Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to forgive all $1.6 trillion in outstanding student loans. Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to forgive almost all of it. Either way, it’s a gift to those fortunate enough to get into college and who are now reaping the financial rewards of having a degree. It’s a slap in the face to non-college educated working families who will pay the bills,” writes John Merline, an editor for Issues & Insights.

“Democrats have been falling over themselves to promise to decriminalize illegal border crossings and offer free benefits to illegal immigrants. Has any of them bothered to ask working families how much they’d like that?” he continues.

“And all this is to say nothing of the party’s embrace of every social trend, no matter how potentially disruptive it proves to be, or the eagerness with which they brand traditionalists — who once made up a significant portion of the Democratic Party — as deplorable racists,” says Mr. Merline.

Republicans take heed, though. Opportunity beckons.

“This doesn’t mean these voters will pull the lever for Trump. What it does mean is that Republicans have a unique opportunity to reshape the political landscape. All they have to do is make sure voters know all about the Democrats’ out-of-touch, elitist and massively expensive agenda,” Mr. Merline advises.

Yes, well. Hm. “Out of touch, elitist and massively expensive” has a certain ring to it. The seven-word phrase could form the basis of a GOP strategic push to add a straightforward reminder of what the competition really has to offer.

MATTIS: REAGAN WAS RIGHT

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis has been a steady force in the broadcast media this week, offering multiple interviews in support of “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead,” his new book published 48 hours ago by Random House and now No. 1 on Amazon. Mr. Mattis has made a point of not criticizing President Trump, which is refreshing. He did, however, talk of another president during a Fox Business Network appearance Wednesday.

Host Neil Cavuto wondered about North Korea “flaunting missile tests,” among other things.

“The president says they’re not violating anything, but it does make you wince a little bit. What are they up to? Are they throwing it back in the president’s face? Now, the president has a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un. And he’s building on that, patient with that. Are you?” Mr. Cavuto asked the retired Marine Corps general.

“Yes, I think, if we go back to when we were doing arms control, same subject but with Russia, the Soviet Union days, what President Reagan always called for was ‘trust but verify.’ I think in light of North Korea’s background here, I think we have to go with ‘verify, then trust,’” Mr. Mattis replied.

OBSESSED WITH CLIMATE CHANGE

One party is driving the alarmist fixation on global warming and climate change.

“The share of Americans calling global climate change a major threat to the well-being of the United States has grown from 40% in 2013 to 57% this year. But the rise in concern has largely come from Democrats. Opinions among Republicans on this issue remain largely unchanged,” reports the Pew Research Center, which has conducted multiple polls on the trend.

The pollster says 84% of Democrats say climate change is a major threat to the country’s well-being, up from 58% six years ago. Views among Republicans have stayed about the same: 27% in 2019 vs. 22% in 2013. In addition, 94% of liberal Democrats deem climate change a major threat, up 30 percentage points. There has been ‘no significant change” among conservative Republicans; 19% pay attention to climate change, up one percentage point during the time period.

What drives all of this? Maybe it was former Vice President Al Gore’s “Inconvenient Truth” films. Maybe it’s because climate change lends itself to hand-wringing narratives and alarmist news coverage. Whatever the cause, the Democrats thrive on climate talk, while Republicans offer a resounding “meh.”

MARIANNE’S TEACHABLE MOMENT

“I know this sounds naive. I didn’t think the left was so mean. I didn’t think the left lied like this. I thought the right did that. I thought we were better.”

— Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson, in an interview with New Yorker Editor David Remnick about her experiences on the campaign trail, the criticism of her as a nontraditional candidate and suggestions she was into “crystal gazing.”

THE GLEE FACTOR

“What does it mean to be happy?” asks the Gallup Poll. “Should Happiness Matter? Happiness can reveal more about a society’s health than traditional economic metrics do.”

That said, the longtime pollster has unveiled its new online Global Happiness Center which measures the official statistics.

“Who cares if people are happy? If you don’t, you should. Improving and sustaining high wellbeing is vital to any population’s overall health and to its economy. This is why Gallup regularly asks people around the world about their lives, including how satisfied they are with them and what they are feeling and experiencing — both good and bad — on a daily basis,” Gallup advises.

FOXIFIED

For the 34th consecutive week, Fox News remains the most watched cable network on the airwaves according to Nielsen Media Research, garnering 2.3 million prime-time viewers. MSNBC was in second place with 1.5 million, followed by ESPN with 1.3 million and HGTV with 1.2 million. CNN was in 10th place with 897,000.

Sean Hannity remains the ratings king on the cable airwaves, topping all competition with 3.4 million viewers on Wednesday evening of last week; In addition, presentations of “Hannity,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “The Five” made up 19 of the top 30 overall cable telecasts.

POLL DU JOUR

• 45% of U.S. voters would be more likely to vote for a presidential candidate who “took a hard line against illegal immigration”; 75% of Republicans, 43% of independents and 23% of Democrats agree.

• 25% overall would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supported getting rid of Immigration and Customs Enforcement; 10% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 42% of Democrats agree.

• 23% overall would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supported more immigrants entering the U.S.; 8% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,987 registered U.S. voters conducted Aug. 23-25.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.