House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler demanded Wednesday that Homeland Security turn over any documents that would show President Trump attempted to offer pardons to officials willing to break to the law to carry out his immigration policies.

The subpoenas are the latest expansion of Mr. Nadler’s growing impeachment inquest — though the House has not actually voted to back him with official inquiry powers yet.

Mr. Nadler wants to know more about meetings this spring when, he says, he believes the president dangled pardons to try to encourage officials to make good on his threat to “close” the border with Mexico.

“Such a troubling pattern of obstruction of justice would represent a continuation of the misconduct identified in the Mueller report,” Mr. Nadler said.

The pardons inquiry joins other probes on the president’s promotion of his own properties, and on hush payments made to two porn stars during the 2016 campaign and, of course, his conviction that the president deserves impeachment for conspiring with Russia in the election, then attempting to thwart a probe into those activities later.

