Artist and former comedian Jim Carrey called a Republican lawmaker worse than Osama bin Laden and blamed him for all the gun deaths in the U.S. this year.

Mr. Carrey accompanied his inflammatory charge against Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell with a painting of a $100 bill being dipped in blood.

“10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over. What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible but he doesn’t hold a candle to Mitch McConnell,” Mr. Carrey wrote.

10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over. What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible but he doesn’t hold a candle to Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/o68JXxWlUX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 4, 2019

In 1983, the year before Mr. McConnell was first elected to the U.S. Senate, there were more than 31,000 gun deaths in the U.S.

