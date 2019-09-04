Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s left eye appeared to fill with blood during Wednesday’s CNN town hall on “the climate crisis,” raising questions about his health.
Mr. Biden, 76, took questions from the audience and moderator Anderson Cooper during his 30-minute segment as part of the seven-hour town hall, even as his eye grew redder.
While the Democratic presidential frontrunner didn’t seem to notice the eye bleed, the episode created a stir on social media.
Mr. Biden underwent surgery after he suffered two cranial aneurysms in 1988 while serving in the Senate. In his 2007 book “Promises to Keep,” he said doctors gave him a 50% chance of surviving the surgery.
His campaign offered no immediate public comment. Mr. Biden was one of 10 Democratic presidential primary contenders to appear during the seven-hour climate marathon.
