Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a 12-point lead over his nearest Democratic presidential rival, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Mr. Biden had the support of 32% of potential Democratic primary voters and caucus-goers, and was followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders at 20% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16%, according to the Morning Consult poll.

Sen. Kamala Harris was next at 8%, followed by Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at 5%. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker were next at 3% apiece.

Mr. Biden’s double-digit advantage tracks with the latest Real Clear Politics average, where he’s at about 30% support, followed by Ms. Warren at 17% and Mr. Sanders at 16%.

Monmouth University released a poll last month that showed Mr. Biden falling slightly behind those two candidates, though the director of the Monmouth poll acknowledged that the survey appeared to be an outlier.

The Morning Consult survey of 16,736 potential Democratic primary voters and caucus-goers was taken from Aug. 26-Sept. 1 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

