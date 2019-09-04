Sen. Kamala D. Harris on Wednesday rolled out a $10 trillion plan to tackle climate change that sets a goal of exceeding targets laid out by the Paris Agreement and achieving a “clean” economy by 2045.

“Climate change is an existential threat to our species, and the United States must lead the world with bold action to safeguard our future and protect our planet,” said Ms. Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate from California. “The Trump administration is pushing science fiction, not science fact, putting our health and economy at risk.”

Ms. Harris wants the U.S to be running on 100% carbon-neutral electricity and all new buses, heavy-duty vehicles, and vehicle fleets to be zero-emission by 2030.

That’s a more aggressive timeline than the plan of Democratic presidential rival Pete Buttigieg, who also announced his proposal to tackle climate change on Wednesday. The South Bend, Indiana, mayor set targets of a zero-emission electricity system by 2035 and net-zero emissions for all new heavy-duty vehicles by 2040.

Ms. Harris‘ plan would also require new buildings to be “carbon-neutral” by 2030.

Her plan also envisioned passing legislation she recently unveiled with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York that would require environmental and climate-related legislation to receive an “equity” score that estimates its effect on “frontline” communities most affected by climate change, among other priorities.

She would also invest $250 billion over five years to repair drinking water infrastructure in the country, end federal subsidies for the fossil fuel industry, and crack down on polluters through fines and enforcement action.

Ms. Harris would also move to halt fossil fuel development on public lands and protect 30% of U.S. land and ocean by 2030.

Ms. Harris, Mr. Buttigieg and other presidential contenders have been releasing their plans to tackle climate change, which has been a central issue in the 2020 race, ahead of a “climate crisis” town hall in New York on Wednesday hosted by CNN.

