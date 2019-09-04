CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a 72-year-old California inmate has died after he was beaten by another prisoner at a Central Valley facility.

Guards responded to a fight Tuesday evening at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran.

They found William New with serious head injuries. Paramedics were called but he was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

The other inmate was identified as 54-year-old Mark Hudson. He’s serving a life sentence from Santa Clara County for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

New also was serving a life sentence from San Diego County for two counts of first-degree murder with the use of a firearm.

The prison houses more than 5,500 inmates in Kings County, 50 miles south of Fresno.

