ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police have identified a man who was fatally shot more than three months ago while riding in a car in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police said Tuesday that they initially withheld the identity of 19-year-old Tieryn Maurice Dilworth, of Hazelwood, at the request of his family. Dilworth was found May 25 in a car suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. Police say the car he was riding in collided with another vehicle after the shooting.

Police didn’t say why the family asked for Dilworth’s identity to be withheld, but said his identity is being released now because it is difficult to get tips from the public without releasing his name. Police say Dilworth’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

