Sen. Ted Cruz said Wednesday that he’s “looking forward” to meeting actress Alyssa Milano after the two agreed to have a discussion about gun violence this week in Washington, D.C.

The meeting came about after Mr. Cruz and Ms. Milano shared words about the Second Amendment on Twitter after a spree shooting left seven people dead between the cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas, on Saturday.

Ms. Milano, a liberal activist, asked where in the Bible it guaranteed rights to gun ownership, to which Mr. Cruz responded in a series of tweets that it’s not gun rights that are given but the rights to life and liberty.

Ms. Milano responded by telling Mr. Cruz that she’d love to hear his “bulls—t” in person.

“I’d love to come in and meet with you on the gun issue and many other issues that include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, @tedcruz and also, 1 Peter 4:8,” she wrote. “I’ll be in DC next week. We can live-stream the meeting so the American people can hear your bullshit 1st hand.”

“I’d be happy to sit down & visit next week about uniting to stop gun violence & about the Constitution,” Mr. Cruz responded. “If we can have a civil & positive conversation—in the spirit of 1 Peter 4:8 as you suggest—despite our political differences, that might help resolve the discord in our Nation.”

Mr. Cruz told TMZ that he was a big fan of Ms. Milano when she was on the 1980s sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” and that he’s “looking forward to meeting her” as long as the discussion can remain civil.

Ms. Milano confirmed on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that Mr. Cruz’s office was in the process of scheduling the meeting.

