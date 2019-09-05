ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) - Two police officers are accused of vandalizing two cars owned by a citizen who had filed administrative complaints against them.

Monmouth County prosecutors say the Asbury Park officers - 26-year-old Thomas Dowling and 29-year-old Stephen Martinsen - both face eight charges overall, including criminal mischief and weapons counts. Both were arrested Tuesday, and it’s not known if either man has retained an attorney.

The charges stem from separate vandalism incidents that recently occurred in Neptune and in Asbury Park. They say the vehicles’ tires were slashed and other damage occurred.

Authorities say the acts occurred several days after the citizen filed the complaint, but they didn’t disclose further details about the allegations.

Dowling, who was a special officer, has been fired. Martinsen, a full-time officer, was suspended without pay.

