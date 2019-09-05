MARRERO, La. (AP) - One man is in custody and another is at large after a quadruple shooting in suburban New Orleans left two people dead, including a 6-year-old girl.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde says it happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday in Marrero. Investigators said they believe gunfire erupted during an argument between two men.

News outlets report Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says a 21-year-old man and the child were killed, while an 18-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were wounded.

Rivarde says 23-year-old Everette Campbell, of Terrytown, was arrested within hours of the shooting on two counts each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice. He says deputies are searching for 22-year-old Malik McGinnis who, upon arrest, will face the same charges.

