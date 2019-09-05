Infowars founder and right-wing radio personality Alex Jones has hit another legal hurdle after he lost an appeal filed by the parent of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

A Texas judge ordered Mr. Jones to pay the entire cost of the appeal after Neil Heslin — who lost his son Jesse Lewis in the 2012 shooting — filed a contempt motion after Mr. Jones‘ and his representation did not turn over internal Infowars communications pertaining to the case.

“As soon as he filed his notice of appeal the case stopped. We never got the discovery, we never got the answers to our questions for deposition, we never got any documents,” Mr. Heslin’s attorney, Mr. Ogden said, according to WNPR. “They objected to everything and said the court doesn’t have this power.”

“We hope that the defense will stop trying to roadblock, just giving us the information and letting us get to the bottom of this,” Mr. Ogden said, “and getting this case closed, rather than trying to drag it out and making it as difficult as possible on these parents after what they’ve done to them.”

Several defamation lawsuits were filed by families of Sandy Hook victims after Mr. Jones pushed a theory that the shooting was a “giant hoax.”

