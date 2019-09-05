Jo Johnson, the brother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced Thursday he would be resigning as a business minister and Tory Member of Parliament.

“It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout,” he tweeted.

Jo Johnson, who represents Orpington in southeast London, voted to remain in the European Union in 2016 despite his brother co-leading the “Leave” campaign.

He had recently re-entered government after resigning last year to protest former Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan, rejoining Parliament this summer after his brother was elected.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson told the BBC: “The prime minister would like to thank Jo Johnson for his service. He has been a brilliant, talented minister and a fantastic MP.”

“The PM, as both a politician and brother, understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo. The constituents of Orpington could not have asked for a better representative,” he said.

Jo Johnson isn’t expected to leave Parliament immediately and cause a special election, but instead will sit out of the next general election.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.