ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Dave Chappelle must be right up there with Mark Twain, the great American humorist for whom the John F. Kennedy Center named its prestigious award.

A D.C. native, Mr. Chappelle attended a magnet school named for another performing artist and native son, Duke Ellington.

To his credit, Mr. Chappelle’s standup routines about the so-called cancel culture on Netflix’s “Sticks & Stones” special has a lot of eyeballs rolling.

Give him and public schools a hand, because much is — and will become — history.

Now let’s be frank in the here and now.

The other day Meghan McCain, daughter of the late great John McCain, said on her daily talkfest “The View”: “If you’re going to be a gun-grabber, you don’t get my vote. Period. … I’m not living without guns. It’s just that simple.”

Hmm.

Miss McCain is her father’s daughter when it comes to Second Amendment rights. Good for her.

The thing is that she could indeed live the rest of her life without handling a gun. Her dad certainly did after he was captured and tortured as a POW during the Vietnam War. For 5½ years. Without a gun.

Also on “The View” this week, Whoopi Goldberg gave “Will & Grace” a brief lesson in blacklisting. The actors who portray the namesakes of the hit NBC show, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, took to Twitter to urge spies to make a list of Trump supporters and donors.

Miss Goldberg rightly compared their messaging to the Hollywood “blacklist,” which ostracized prominent artists, producers and directors for being or allegedly being communist or socialist activists and sympathizers.

While Hollywood tried to make up (or should that be “kiss up?”) with the 2015 film “Trumbo,” one of Tinseltown’s highest-paid screenwriters, a blockbuster the film was not.

Miss Goldberg’s comments, however, were spot on

“We had something called a blacklist and a lot of really good people were accused of stuff,” she said.

“Nobody cared whether it was true or not. They were accused. And they lost their right to work,” continued the humorist, who won a KenCen Mark Twain award in 2001. “You don’t have the right! In this country, people can vote for who they want to. That is one of the great rights of this country.”

Only suckers would do what Miss Messing and Mr. McCormick apparently would not, and that’s buy their own tickets and do their own spying.

After all, the fundraiser is scheduled to be held on Emmy night — when the glitz, glam and red carpets roll out to honor their ilk.

⦁ Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]

Sign up for Daily Opinion Newsletter

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.