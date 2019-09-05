The District is planning to tear down RFK Stadium in 2021, according to multiple reports.

The move, city officials say, is being done with the intention of saving money rather than building a new football stadium for the Washington Redskins. The franchise is looking for a new home with its lease set to expire at FedEx Field in 2027.

RFK Stadium hosted the Redskins from 1961 until 1996. It has also hosted teams like the Washington Senators (1962-71), Washington Nationals (2005-07) and D.C. United (1996-2017).

In a written statement to DCist, interim deputy mayor John Falcicchio said it’s time to “revive the RFK campus.”

Last year, mayor Muriel Bowser advocated for the Redskins to “come home,” noting they were the only Washington sports franchise who played outside the District. In a radio interview in July, Redskins president Bruce Allen said he’d like to have a stadium agreement done within the next year.

Sites near Dulles International Airport, National Harbor in Maryland and the RFK site are all thought to be considered as possibilities for Washington’s next stadium.

Speaking with The Associated Press in July, Allen said the Redskins‘ next home will be for “the next generation.”

“A stadium location and building is for the next 40 years — where you’re going to be and the home,” Allen said. “It’s taken into account where technology is going and where people want to work, live and play in the same location. It’s critical. It’s critical for the way you’re going to present your team to your fans and how accessible you can be for your fans.”

Events D.C., the agency which controls RFK Stadium, is seeking bids from contractors to demolish the stadium. The city pays $3.5 million annually to maintain the facility, according to The Washington Post.

The Washington Post first reported the news.

