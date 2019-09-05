UNITED NATIONS (AP) - U.N. diplomats say the United States has blocked the Security Council from issuing a statement following the recent exchange of cross-border fire between the militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and Israeli forces in Israel.

The initial draft, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, would have condemned “all violations of the Blue Line,” which is the U.N.-drawn dividing line.

The statement also would have urged all parties “to exercise maximum calm and restraint” and refrain from rhetoric that could jeopardize the cessation of hostilities agreed to by Israel and Lebanon after the monthlong war in 2006 between the Israeli army and Hezbollah forces.

The diplomats said the U.S. objected to the statement’s failure to condemn Hezbollah and to its “moral equivalence” between Israel and the militant group.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.